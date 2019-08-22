Minnesota State Fair Kicks Off

State Fair runs through September 2nd

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair kicked off on Thursday.

Last year, more than two million people came to the state fair.

“Everything’s fresh and new and exciting so yeah, we’ll give it a shot,” said Amy Provost, who attended the fair on its opening day.

More than 100,000 people are expected to fill the fairgrounds every day for the fair’s twelve days.

It’s tradition. I’ve been doing it since I was six or seven years old,” said fair-goer Roy Vohnoutka.

Because there’s so much to do, the fair the fair has a different meaning to almost everybody there.

“People watching is definitely at the top of the list for things to do while you’re here,” said Provost.

Live performances, animals, and rides and games are everywhere you turn. But the main draw for many is the food.

“Today and Thanksgiving Day are rivals for how much food you consume,” said Provost.

“We did the foot-long hot dog, the cheese curds,” listed Vohnoutka.

“Steak sandwich, cheese curds, cinnamon rolls, root beer,” listed Lily Provost.

With more than three-hundred vendors and five-hundred delicacies, there’s a taste for almost everybody.

“We had some pronto pups, those were really good, a little bit of fried pickles and donuts,” said Ashley Kampen, who attend the fair with her fifteen-year-old horse, Maz. “Maz tried the donuts and didn’t love them so we need him to try a little more of the fair food too.”

This is the first trip to the state fair for Kampen and Maz.

“He’s competing in the jumps this week, so we’re trying to jump over things as fast as we can without knocking them down,” said Kampen.

Maz loves meeting new people and scarfing down all the treats he can.

“I love helping people fall in love with horses. Seeing them be able to pet a horse and be close with them for the first time, it’s really fun,” said Kampen.

With agriculture at the heart of Minnesota’s history, guests can meet and learn about thousands of critters at the fair.

The 2019 Minnesota State Fair runs through September 2nd.