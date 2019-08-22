Public Input On Transportation Plan

The public got their second and final opportunity to pitch their thoughts on the long range transportation plan

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The second and final open house meeting was Thursday afternoon for the public to pitch their input on the long range transportation plan.

Sustainable Choices 2045, the newly released draft plan by the Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council serves as a blueprint for these investments that will happen over the next 25 years, which is why the public input is so important since they drive on these roads every day.

“So however you move this plan addresses that so it is important to have different voices on how you use the system, what are your priorities, is safety your priority, is moving efficient a priority to you or are there other aspects”, said Mike Wenholz, Senior Planner for Metropolitan Interstate Council.

If you missed the meeting Thursday, click here for more information on how you can voice your opinion.