Refurbished Car Donated to Deserving Veteran

HERMANTOWN, Minn – Arrowhead Auto Body in Hermantown is giving back to those in need through the Recycled Rides Program by the National Auto Body Council.

Today, they handed over the keys to a newly refurbished 2013 Ford Escape to a deserving veteran.

Arrowhead partnered with the Disabled American Veterans to find a recipient.

Countless hours and nearly 10 thousand dollars in parts were put in by the Arrowhead and numerous other organizations to get it back to perfect use.

The veteran says with this car he can now envision a new life of possibilities.

“Being able to go to work. I can keep making progress in my life, able to enjoy life, travel, and doing all the things I like to do,” Art Dallum.

Recycled Rides has donated more than 1,000 cars to deserving individuals since 2007.