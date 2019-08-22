Train Collides With Car; Authorities Blame Driver, Believe Alcohol A Factor

Driver Sustained 'Substantial' Injuries. Passengers, Crew Not Injured.

DULUTH, Minn. – Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash involving a vehicle and a train with the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

It happened around 7 p.m. on McQuade Road just outside of Duluth in Lakewood Township.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Kurt Vanhala, 67, of Duluth failed to yield to all warning signs at the intersection.

NSSR Executive Director Ken Buehler told FOX 21 Thursday evening his crew followed all protocol, blasted the train horn repeatedly and activated the emergency brake before striking the vehicle.

The crew and 155 passengers on board were not injured.

The driver is hospitalized with serious injuries.