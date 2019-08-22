Tributefest Begins at Bayfront Festival Park

The three-day festival raises money for the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Veterans and their families are getting in free to Tributefest this weekend at Bayfront Festival Park.

Thursday’s lineup featured country with the rest of the weekend featuring rock and roll tribute bands.

“If people know me they know I’m happy to give and we are more than willing to give back to veterans for anything and everything, they’ve done everything for us so why not,” said Lou Campbell, the director of Tributefest.

For Kevin Paulus of Sip of Class vendor he says he does not mind if he does not break even on the weekend because it is all about donating time and money to help veterans over the course of Tributefest.

“There’s a lot of homeless and veterans who people don’t see they don’t talk about what happened over there. They got kind of left to the wayside and their proud people they served their country and they aren’t going to go out and say i need help i’m homeless they just kind of make do and get by where they can,” said Kevin Paulus.