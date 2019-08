Two Coach Buses Crash on Southbound Highway 280

Injuries Have Been Reported

1/2 (courtesy: Fox 9)

2/2 (courtesy: Fox 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – According to Fox 9, two coach buses collided on highway 280 near Larpenteur Avenue in St. Paul Thursday morning.

The highway is one of the main routes to get to the Minnesota State Fair.

The southbound lanes of the highway are closed due to the crash.

Several ambulances are on scene.