Big Slide Celebrates Birthday at State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn.-The big slide at the Minnesota State Fair is turning 50 years old.

It first opened in 1969, and the family who built the slide has 42 others across the country. Management says, it’s fun for the entire family.

“It’s definitely a ride everybody can enjoy,” said Izzy Barona, manager of the slide. “From an 80-year-old grandmother to a couple week old child. Everyone can kinda get together and go down the slide. I think that’s what makes it kind of iconic and special and a tradition for a lot of families out here.”

Everyone that rides the slide will receive a commemorative 50th anniversary pin. This is also the only year the big slide will be selling apparel.