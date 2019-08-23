Duluth Police Investigating Lakeside Home Invasion, Robbery

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a home in Lakeside Thursday night demanding money and drugs.

According to police, the home invasion happened on the 5200 Block of Colorado Street around 9:57 p.m.

Authorities say a man entered a house without permission, prevented the female resident from calling 911 and demanded money and drugs.

The suspect took off with cash, prescription medications and the key to the resident’s vehicle.

The vehicle was later found unattended after it crashed into a tree on the 3800 Block of Gladstone Street.

The suspect has not been located.

Police do not believe this was a random incident.