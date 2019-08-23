Duluth’s NorShor on the Hunt for an Artistic Director

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s NorShor Theater is on a national search to find an artistic director.

The newly added position is part of the expansion plans at the Duluth Playhouse.

Now, Executive director Christine Seitz also plays the role of NorShor Artistic Director.

But as the Playhouse continues to grow, the organization felt it was time to divide the roles.

The new artistic director will help with creating plays and will direct shows on occasion.

“Another piece of it that is equally important is someone that fits within our family and our arts community. We’re looking for someone that is a really good fit and comes with some new ideas and energy to move us forward to the next stage,” said Seitz.

The application for the new position will be available on the Duluth Playhouse website after Labor Day.