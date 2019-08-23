Former CSS Star Aaron Olson Joins Saints Coaching Staff

Olson says he's still looking for opportunities to possibly play professionally overseas.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica has a new member on their coaching staff.

Esko native and former Saints star wideout Aaron Olson has joined Mike Heffernan’s staff. Olson says he’s still looking for opportunities to possibly play professionally overseas. But for now, he’s glad to be back with the Saints.

“I was excited for camp to start. I was just doing my job and working, and it was boring. But now, I’m going to my job and I’m coming straight here to practice and it’s very fun. I’m the outside receivers coach so I’m with Coach [Bobby] Acosta doing some drills and pretty much just putting my input on what they can do better. Coach Acosta pretty much knows everything so he tells me a lot of things to do so I just try to be out there and help whatever I can,” Olson said.