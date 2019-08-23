National Weather Service Updates Radar Hardware After Nearly 20 Years

This is one of nearly 150 radars being refurbished across the country.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Drivers may have noticed something missing from the National Weather Service site in Hermantown.

Crews spent most of the day removing the large white dome to replace the radar’s pedestal with a newly refurbished one.

The pedestal is what helps move the radar in multiple directions to get weather coverage of about 200 miles.

The National Weather Service says this is the first time the pedestal has been replaced since it was installed in the 1990s.

“It was only meant to last 20 or 25 years. By replacing it now we are ensuring that it will continue to be reliable well into the 2030’s,” said Meteorologist Joe Moore.

The radar will be back up and running by the end of August.

The old radar pedestal will be shipped off to Florida to be refurbished.