New Signage at Carlton County Historical Society

CLOQUET, Minn. – Friday the Carlton County Historical Society unveiled a new handmade sign outside of their building in Cloquet.

The historical society only recently moved into their new location.

Friday the new sign was placed out front celebrating the natural beauty of the county.

A few members were on hand to meet the creator of the sign.

“In Carlton County there were large white pine stands pre-European settlement, pine cones, pine branches. Also one of the major species in Carlton County is birch so we added birch leaves,” said artist Clayton Johnson.

Later this fall Johnson’s work will be on display at the historical society.