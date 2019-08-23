Numbers An Issue for Cardinals Football Team

Cromwell-Wright is struggling with numbers once again this season.

CROMWELL, Minn. – Last season, the Cromwell-Wright football team made it all the way to the state title game last season. And that was with their smallest roster in school history.

This season will be more of the same as the Cardinals have 13 players after two weeks of practice. The team hopes that they can stay healthy to finish the season and replicate their success from last year.

“Well it’s a small town and we all grew up together in recces so we all have this link between us,” running back Taye Anderson said.

“It’s going to be tough, but we got to all be in it for the long haul. I’m going to take what we’ve done all year and that is take it game by game and just focus on what’s at hand and not what’s in the future,” quarterback Jaeger Goranson said.

“You have to do a lot of things differently. We incorporate our junior high a little bit to make sure we can go 9-on-9 a little bit. We’ve had some alumni as well so we do anything we can to get the best look that we can,” said head coach Jeff Gronner.

The Cardinals will open their season at home next Friday against Floodwood.