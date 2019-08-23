Prep Football: Tigers, Spartans Win Season Openers

Both Northwestern and Superior were on the road to the start the season.

SPOONER, Wisc. – Turnovers worked in favor of the Northwestern football team as they opened their season with a road win over Spooner 28-14 on Friday night.

Brennan Werner scored in the first quarter for the Tigers, giving them a lead they would not relinquish. Northwestern will hold their home opener next week against Hayward.

And at Somerset, Superior opened with a 28-0 lead at halftime as they went on to win 42-6. The Spartans will host Merrill next week.