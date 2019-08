Prep Soccer: Cloquet Boys Win Home Opener, Denfeld Girls Fall

The Lumberjacks boys soccer team needed one goal to top Columbia Heights.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Henry Slater’s rebound goal in the first half was the difference as Cloquet hangs on for the home win over Columbia Heights 1-0 Friday afternoon at Bromberg Field.

And in girls action, Duluth Denfeld fell in their home opener to Visitation 6-0.