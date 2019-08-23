Redemption on the Mind of Panthers Football Team

South Ridge is looking for revenge after their loss in the section finals.

CULVER, Minn. – South Ridge is looking to avenge their loss in last year’s section final game to Cromwell-Wright, which was their only loss on the season.

Big shoes to fill for the Panthers seniors, but they think they’ve got what it takes to finally send their school to the state tourney.

Panthers will be on the road next week as they start the season against Carlton-Wrenshall.