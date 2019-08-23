Ringing In the 18th Dragon Boat Festival

This year's event welcomes 60 boats and over 1,200 paddlers.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The 2019 Dragon Boat Festival kicked off at Barker’s Island in Superior with opening ceremonies, music, and fireworks.

The first night of the festival includes teams practicing and honing their skills because some teams have never paddled together.

“We are trying to help out the homeless this year we are working with habitat for humanity, the Lifehouse in Duluth, and the harbor house in superior to help alleviate that problem. It’s not going away it’s increasing how can we help,” said Scott Soderberg, the voice of the Dragon Boat Festival.

Smoke on the Water hailing from Thunder Bay, Ontario is the longest running team in the festival.

Kathy Forbes races with her family and her favorite part is so much more than the time spent on the water.

“The people that’s all I can say. The people I’ve made fantastic friends over the years over 18 years I have friends I correspond with basically every month and I’ve made fantastic lifetime friends,” said Kathy Forbes, of Smoke on the Water.

The races start on Saturday morning at 8 a.m..