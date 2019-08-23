Stand Down for Veterans Event Held at Bayfront Park

DULUTH, Minn.- Friday, veterans from around the area came to Bayfront Festival Park to learn about local organizations that are able to help them.

The annual “Stand Down for Veterans” event serves as a way to let veterans know about the services available to them for issues like VA benefits, housing support, and healthcare.

Organizers say often times veterans aren’t aware of all the area has to offer.

“We’re all just here for veterans,” said Paul Pedersen with the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans. “It’s a one stop shop today, but what I want to tell everybody is we’re available in this community every day.”

Those attending the event say it not only helps them learn more about the services they can get, but it also serves as a reunion of sorts.

“We run into a lot of friends that [we] were in the military with down here in Duluth and it’s just fun to talk to them again and follow through with what we’ve been doing in our lives,” said Dianne Burcar, who is attending the event.

Also happening this weekend is Tribute Fest being held in Bayfront Park. Proceeds from the concert raise funds for homeless veterans.

For more information, visit this website.