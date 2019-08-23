Welcoming in New Bulldogs

DULUTH, Minn. – The class of 2023 is getting settled at University of Minnesota-Duluth and Friday at Malosky Stadium more than 2000 freshmen gathered together for the first time.

The transition to college can be difficult so the school is doing what they can to help.

Speakers gave their words of wisdom to the young freshmen who might be nervous.

UMD staff say it is important for the students to know they are not alone.

“Just having an opportunity to see that there’s two thousand other people going through this sam experience like I am. Whether I’m anxious, excited, maybe acting a little bit weird just because I’m nervous to be around new people that everyone in this space is going around this with them and that they are all going to be part of the incoming class of 2023,” said Emily Borra and extended orientation coordinator at UMD.

Friday was the first day for many freshmen who were on their own in college.

The students were mostly smiles as they formed the traditional UMD letters on the football field for a class picture.

“It’s really exciting having all the freedom being on my own. Not having to listen to anyone but also it’s like I have to be responsible make good choices for myself too at the same time. It’s a lot of pluses and minuses but I’m really excited for it,” said Keenan Grant and incoming UMD freshman.