3rd Annual Bikers Against Bullies Rally Roars Through Northland

Bikers ride 128 miles to raise awareness of bullying.

DULUTH, Minn.- The roar of about 40 bike engines out of the Black Bear Casino parking lot as the 3rd Annual Syd’s Angels Bikers Against Bullies Rally took off on their 128 mile ride.

The bikers ride to raise awareness of bullying in the Northland.

“You look at bikers, wearing leather, get the long beards, look intimidating,” said Commander Jason Siveny. “We’re out here for these kids we’re out here for the right reason.”

“Have a voice. Let it be known that you’re being bullied. It is not ok.”

Their work happens off the bikes too, as Syd’s Angels works with parents, kids who are bullied, and schools.

They said that in many cases, schools aren’t doing all they can to stop bullying.

“5 out of 10 School administrators, officials, etc. are willing to work with us,” said President and Founder Greg Carson. “Others kinda turn a blind eye, they don’t want the attention. Quite frankly when that happens, when they try to sweep it under the rug, we just turn up the heat.”

“To make sure they are accountable and follow through.”

The rally was formed in June 2016 after Carson saw an internet video of a 15-year-old girl being beaten.