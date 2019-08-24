Far West Days Brings Out Community

9th Annual Festival features vendors, fair food and llamas.

DULUTH, Minn.- Saturday was the second day of the Far West Days celebration in Gary New Duluth.

The event has been bringing out the community around Commonwealth Avenue for nine years to bounce in bouncy houses, pet some alpaca llamas, and shop from about 25 local vendors.

“I think it’s having a sense of community, everybody coming together,” said Mary White, President of the Gary New Duluth Community Club. “We’ve got wonderful weather today and I think just people getting out on the street.”

“I think they appreciate just walking your community and having a good time.”

Far West Days continues through Sunday, beginning with a car show.