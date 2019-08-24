Loaves & Fishes Celebrates 30 Years with Block Party on Jefferson Street

Duluth Loaves & Fishes celebrates their 30 year anniversary.

DULUTH, Minn.- It was a party on Saturday afternoon for neighbors and community members living near Jefferson Street in Duluth.

A double celebration for the annual Jefferson Street Block Party and the thirty year anniversary for the Loaves & Fishes nonprofit.

People came out and enjoyed food on the grill, listened to music and got to know their neighbors with games like neighbor bingo.

“We get a great response. You know, people come out from all over the community. Not just this community, but from other communities that come over here. You meet new people. People that become new friends and people that become a part of the loaves and fishes community,” organizer Harry Victor said.

With three of their organization homes located right on Jefferson Street, the Loaves & Fishes nonprofit helps homeless and low income people in Duluth transition back into stable community housing.