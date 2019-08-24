Minnesota Man Wanted for Murdering Parents Arrested in Mexico

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) – Authorities announced Saturday they have arrested the man wanted for the double murder of his parents in Long Prairie, Minnesota.

Friday, police said it was believed Dylan Bennett had fled the state and country to Cancun, Mexico after the murders. His parents, retired NFL player Barry Bennett, 63, and his wife Carol Bennett, 66, were found dead in their home this week from gunshot wounds.

According to deputies, authorities responded to the home for a welfare check on Tuesday after the couple failed to respond to messages and calls from friends. Investigators later learned Carol Bennett’s car was missing from the residence. It was later discovered abandoned outside of the state with a handgun and ammo inside the vehicle.

Authorities also learned Dylan Bennett had withdrawn a large amount of money from his parents’ accounts and purchased airline tickets to Cancun.

In a release Saturday, police said information gathered by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota BCA and FBI led Mexican officials to a Cancun hotel around noon on Saturday where Dylan was taken into custody. According to investigators, Dylan Bennett had also contacted Todd County Sheriff Steve Och shortly before he was arrested, promising to turn himself into the FBI. But Mexican authorities located him before that message had been communicated.

Barry Bennett, a St. Paul native, was an NFL player who spent most of his career with the Jets and Saints and played one game with the Vikings in the late 1980s. After his NFL career, he worked as a physical education teacher.

Sheriff Och says Dylan Bennett will be brought back to Minnesota in coming days to face murder charges in the case.