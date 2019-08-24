Tackling Alzheimer’s with RivALZ

DULUTH, Minn. – After months of training, women took to the football field all to support the Alzeheimer’s Association at Lincoln Park Middle School.

The event is called RivALZ and the ladies practice twice a week all summer long to raise money and tackle the disease on and off the field.

The two teams, blondes versus brunettes finally got to face off after a summer of learning plays.

Each player raises hundreds of dollars to participate in the game.

Money raised goes to support a cure nationally as well as to services in the Twin Ports that support local families affected by Alzheimer’s.

The ladies are passionate about raising money and playing well.

“We do call it a friendly but fierce competition, and I would absolutely agree with that. It is a lot of fun however we get pretty competitive because all of us by nature are pretty competitive,” said chair of the RivALZ committee Brittney Hanson.

“People get way into it. It starts out as a friendly game and ends as a friendly game but there’s a lot of intensity during it. People are out there and they’re working hard so it’s a culmination of a couple months of putting this thing together,” said Ryan Bishop, the brunette team coach.

RivALZ has raised nearly $17,000 so far for the Alzheimer’s Association and they are over halfway to their year end goal of $25,000.