Yellowjackets Men’s Soccer Dominate in Preseason Scimmage

UWS beats NMU 3-0.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – University of Wisconsin-Superior took on Northern Michigan University in a preseason scrimmage at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

UWS won 3-0.

Junior Eric Watson from Thunder Bay, Ontario scored an emphatic penalty kick.

The regular season starts for UWS on August 30 against Austin College in Texas.