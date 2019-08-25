American Legion Post Swears in New Officers

American Legion members celebrate the expansion of their group

DULUTH, Minn.- The local American Legion chapter celebrated their group expanding at the Shriner Center in Duluth this afternoon.

About a dozen new post officers were sworn into different positions.

Friends and family were were invited to share in the celebration with music and food as well as learn what the American Legion does for the community, including how they help veterans and others in need.

“It’s so great to have that nucleus of great people working to keep working for the american families,” post chaplain Donovan Goblirsch said.

American legion is always looking for volunteers and donations to give to local food shelves in Duluth.