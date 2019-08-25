Arrest Made In Duluth Home Invasion, Robbery, Auto Theft

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police have made an arrest in a home invasion, robbery and auto theft.

The suspect is a 32-year-old man from Duluth who was in jail Sunday held on preliminary charges of burglary, kidnapping, robbery and auto theft.

His name will be released when formal charges are filed.

The crime happened Aug. 22 around 10 p.m. on the 5200 block of Colorado Street in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood.

Police say the man entered a house without permission, prevented the female resident from calling 911 and demanded money and drugs.

The suspect took off with cash, prescription medications and keys to the resident’s vehicle.

The vehicle was later found unattended after it crashed into a tree on the 3800 block of Gladstone Street.

Police do not believe this was a random incident.