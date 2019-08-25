CSS Volleyball Plays Preseason Scrimmage Versus UMD

It is an opportunity that happens each preseason and gives CSS a chance to test their skills against one of the best D-II programs in the nation.

DULUTH, Minn. – The D-III College of St. Scholastica volleyball team took on D-II UMD in a preseason warm-up at Romano Gym.

Powerhouse UMD volleyball is ranked sixth in the D-II national preseason volleyball poll.

Though it might be daunting playing a team in the division above them, St. Scholastica’s coach Dana Moore says it is a great chance to focus on their own skills.

“To be aware that they put their socks on the same way we put our socks on and I’ve explained to them they are bigger, faster, taller than we are they are division II scholarship athletes. We have to take care of our side of the court and to really be aware of what we do versus what they do to start the match,” said coach Dana Moore.

CSS volleyball is ranked fourth in the UMAC after their struggles last year.

Senior Brook Schermann says she’s looking forward to a strong rebound this upcoming season.

“We’re looking really good. I think it’s a day and night difference from last year already which is super exciting. I don’t know we have a lot of drive to always give one hundred percent which is really cool and awesome and it’s nice that everybody is on the same page and everybody is willing to work hard every day so I think it’ll be a good year,” said Schermann.

CSS opens their season at the UNW Labor Day Tournament versus Beuna Vista on Friday in Saint Paul.