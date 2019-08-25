Vineyard Church Celebrates Eastside Neighborhood with Get Together

Church makes effort to meet members of their new community.

DULUTH, Minn.- The new Vineyard Church in the Congdon Park neighborhood threw a barbecue to get to know its East End neighbors better.

The church has been in the community for a little over a year after merging with the Duluth Congregational Church.

So on Sunday they hosted a barbecue with a bouncy house, facepainting and other activities to meet more of their neighborhood.

“So much of the transformation we get to experience in our lives the minute we get transformation for us, God invites us to give it away so how we do that is getting to know our neighbors, getting to know our communities,” said volunteer Justin Juntenen.

“We really want to be a church in the community that is in this neighborhood to love the people who live here,” replied site Pastor Jill Peterson.

The church will hold their annual Dirtyard Dash muddy obstacle course at their Arrowhead location in September.