Department of Transportation Hosts Monthly Meeting

Duluth, MN- The Minnesota DOT hosted another monthly meeting to share where they are at with the three-hundred million dollar can of worms interstate project.

The project includes replacing aging ramps and bridges to accommodate better freight movement.

It won’t get underway until next summer, but some of the early stages are taking effect.

Milling and repaving railroad street between Garfield Avenue and 5th Street West will start on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and go through Friday.

The bulk of the work will be done at night.

Project managers say, it’s all necessary steps to prepare for the big project in 2020.

“The purpose of that is to smooth the ride out in anticipation of some of the kind of informal traffic that we’ll use once we start working on the interstate”, Project Manager, Pat Houston says.

Houston says, the main question on everyone’s mind is: What’s traffic going to be like?

The DOT is in the process of making formal detour plans.