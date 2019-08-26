DTA Adds Pilot Bus Route

Duluth , MN – A new DTA bus route was added Monday morning to one of Duluth’s busiest tourist areas.

Route 24 will take passengers through the downtown waterfront area.

Previously, the only public transportation system there was the free trolley.

Since that was only seasonal, a pilot route has been introduced by the DTA, allowing commuters accessibility to different venues and attractions in that section of town all year long.

“Sometimes this is the only transportation that some of our community relies on and so to find those opportunities for people to come down to this waterfront is pretty exciting,” Great Lakes Aquarium Executive Director, Jay Walker says.

This bus has been fitted with a new wrap showcasing the great lakes aquarium.