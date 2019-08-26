Esko’s Dea DeLeon Commits to UMD Softball Team

The senior outfielder was a big part of the Eskomos extending their Section 7AA winning streak to four this past spring.

ESKO, Minn. – Eskomos softball standout Dea DeLeon announced Monday morning on Twitter that she has committed to joining the UMD softball team.

The senior outfielder was a big part of the Eskomos extending their Section 7AA winning streak to four this past spring. DeLeon batted well over .500 as a junior with eight doubles, four triples and 13 steals. She’s also a standout player on the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team, as well as the Esko volleyball team.