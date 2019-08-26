Lake Superior College Students Start Their First Day of Class

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College also welcomed students back for their first day of classes.

Free treats were offered to help students meet others on campus.

LSC staff were also on hand to help students find their way to class.

“You can tell there is some excitement but a little bit of nervousness, but at the same time you see parents dropping students off and taking pictures. Its fun to see. We are striving to make sure it is a welcoming environment,” said Director of Institutional Advancement Daniel Fanning.

Lake Superior College says enrollment has been up for the last three years.