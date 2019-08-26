Local Art Teacher Honored

Duluth, MN- A Local Teacher was inducted into the Duluth Edison Charter Schools Hall of Fame on Monday.

Patty Milliken was honored at Saint Scholastica’s Mitchell Auditorium for her 18 years of service.

The honoree was nominated by her former colleagues and students.

She says, one of her main goals as an art teacher was providing a place for students creativity to take off while also providing a secure environment for her students.

“The most important job I had as a teacher was to let them know that they had a place where they could come and create and just enjoy the beauty of art,” Former Duluth Edison Charter Teacher, Patty Milliken says.

Milliken retired from teaching back in 2016.