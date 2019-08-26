Man Rescued After Falling From Canoe, Alcohol May Have Been Involved

One man was rescued from the St. Louis River in Duluth on Monday afternoon after falling out of his canoe, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The man fell out of the canoe near the Spirit Lake Marina at about 2:30 p.m.

He swam to Clough Island before emergency personnel got the call to rescue him about an hour-and-a-half later. First responders found him and brought him back to shore.

Another person was in the canoe, but didn’t fall into the water.

Both were looked over by medical personnel at the scene and were cleared.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol seemed to be involved.