More Opportunities Now Offered at Duluth YMCA

DULUTH, Minn.-All this week local kids can participate in Fun Days at the Duluth YMCA where they can take part in swimming lessons, gym games, along with numerous outdoor activities.

Staff from the program say it’s a really good option for parents as summer camps wind down leaving parents in a bind for childcare.

“This morning I was in the lobby and had a mom stop by and she said thank goodness the Y is running Fun Days,” said Emily Ranta, the executive director of the Downtown Duluth YMCA. “[The mom said] I didn’t know what to do all this week without having some sort of childcare option.”

All next week, the downtown YMCA will also offer a free open house for those interested in joining.

For more information about both these programs, visit this website.