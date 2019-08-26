New Flight Service to Denver Could Be in the Future for DLH

The Small Communities Air Service Development grant is worth $750,000.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new flight service to Denver could be added to the Duluth Airport’s schedule in the future.

Airport officials have applied for a grant through the department of transportation to help fund the western hub.

The grant is worth $750,000.

An additional 250,000 will come from local businesses that would benefit from the Denver flight.

The total of a million dollars would help entice an airline to add the direct service from Duluth to Denver without the risk of losing money in the first year if the airline doesn’t sell enough seats.

Airport officials say they are optimistic about a direct flight to Denver as demand is rapidly growing there.

“Denver is booming for both leisure and business,” said Director of Communications Natalie Peterson. “This isn’t just about getting you to Denver, but it also gives you a connecting hub to the western part of the country or globally.”

if the grant is approved airport officials are hoping to have the Denver service operational within the next year.

It’s not known yet how often there would be flights to the mile high city.