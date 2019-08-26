Saints, Yellowjackets in Top 3 of UMAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Monday, the UMAC released their preseason coaches poll for women’s soccer and St. Scholastica takes the top spot, one year after winning the regular season title, but failing to win the postseason championship.

The Saints were able to secure seven of the nine first-place votes. The other two went to Northwestern, the 2018 UMAC playoff champs. Wisconsin-Superior shocked the conference last season, but they won’t fly under the radar this season as they come in at #3.

Both teams will open their respective seasons this Friday. CSS will be at home against 17th ranked UW-La Crosse while UWS will be down in Texas taking on Austin.