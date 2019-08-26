St. Louis County Commissioner Musolf Sworn In

DULUTH, Minn.-Earlier today the newest St. Louis County Commissioner was sworn into office.

Keith Musolf defeated Hermantown Mayor Wayne Boucher earlier this month to fill the vacant seat left by Pete Stauber, who was elected to Congress.

Musolf said he’s excited to be able help those he represents, especially when it comes to issues such as childcare and the budget.

“Post-election has been extremely exciting, being able to run around and start talking to more people,” he said. “[I] look forward to doing the job moving forward.”

Musolf represents Proctor, Hermantown, Rice Lake, and other surrounding townships.