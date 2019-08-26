UMD Football Team Ranked 14th in AFCA DII Preseason Poll

DULUTH, Minn. – For the 12th consecutive year, the UMD football team have made an appearance on the American Football Coaches Association Division II preseason poll.

The Bulldogs come in at #14 on the list and were one of five teams from the NSIC that were represented. Minnesota State-Mankato was #3. Defending national champs Valdosta State University remain on top going into the 2019 season.

UMD will open their season next Thursday at home against Minot State.