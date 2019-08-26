Wells Fargo Presents Check, Volunteers to Habitat for Humanity

Over 60 volunteers donate over 300 hours of their time to Habitat.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Wells Fargo Stagecoach returned to the Twin Ports for the second year in a row to support Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity home-building in our region.

A $20,000 check was presented by Wells Fargo to the Habitat for Humanity at their new center in Superior.

The bank is also donating time to the cause, as about 60 Wells Fargo employees will be volunteering at least 300 hours to help build a new home for a deserving family.

“This check is going to help us build our second house in Duluth in as many years after over a decade drought in building houses in Duluth,” said David Clanaugh, Executive Director of Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity.

“We’re not just building homes, we’re building community, we’re building hope, we’re giving an example and a role model for how we can address housing issues in our community.”

If you’d like to help build the new home with Habitat, the organization welcomes volunteers for carpentry, construction and more,