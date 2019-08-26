Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy Resigns, Special Election will Decide 7th District Seat

Congressman Duffy resigns to spend more time with his family, as his soon-to-be born child will suffer from complications.

WISCONSIN,- Republican Congressman Sean Duffy of Wisconsin’s 7th District has abruptly announced he’s resigning from office.

Duffy said he needs to spend more time with his family as the baby he and his wife are expecting in Late October is having heart complications.

47-year-old Duffy, a former cast member of MTV’s “The Real World: Boston” landed the 7th district seat in Northern Wisconsin in 2010.

But on Monday morning he posted on his Facebook page his reasons for resigning, saying in part:

Recently, we’ve learned that our baby, due in late October, will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications, including a heart condition. With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now. It is not an easy decision – because I truly love being your Congressman – but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility.

Now that his seat will be up for a special election, Dr. Alisa VonHagel, Associate Professor of Political Science at UWS, said that could change the direction of the 7th district.

“It does leave an open seat that is for the taking and given that this district is, tends to be fairly balanced or swing district, there’s a chance for either party to win,” Dr. VonHagel said.

VonHagel added that Duffy’s resignation comes with a slew of Republican resignations from the house in the past two to three years, and if that trend continues, she said it could change how much power Republicans will hold in Congress.

Duffy has been a loyal supporter of President Trump, and has been widely mentioned as a possible candidate for US Senate or Governor in 2022.

He will remain a congressman until September 23rd. Democratic Governor Tony Evers will announce a special election to fill the vacancy.