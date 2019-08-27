3rd Annual Grand Slam Fundraiser Moves to Heritage Center, Still Draws Crowds

Fundraiser expected to raise $8,000-$10,000

DULUTH, Minn.- The Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center was packed for the Salvation Army’s Third Annual Grand Slam Festival Fundraiser.

It was supposed to be held Wade Stadium like it has been before, but the rain changed those plans.

The fundraiser raised money for the Salvation Army’s food program which organizers said served about 81,000 last year.

It featured different games, bouncy houses, and a silent auction for families to enjoy completely for free.

“We chose this time in August because it’s the end of the summer, our camps are over, people are kind of winding down,” said Salvation Army Captain Teri Ellison.

“We just kinda wanted to have a family, a free family event, something, we really want to promote families enjoying time together.”

The event featured over 90 volunteers, some from UMD who are spending part of their first week back in school helping with some of the games.

“Not only a thing that kinda brings our town together, gets us doing something but also bringing the community together too and kinda getting our support out there,”: said Adam Smith, Junior on the UMD Men’s Basketball Team.

“And making sure we’re giving a little bit back too, along with it as well.”

The fundraiser has raised about $6,000 in the past and this year they are expected to raise between $8,000 and $10,000.