Anderson Furniture Closing, Second Furniture Closing in Neighborhood

Furniture open for more than 100 years.

DULUTH, Minn.- Another long time furniture store in Lincoln Park has announced that it’s closing.

Anderson Furniture will close it’s doors in the next couple of months after more than 100 years in business.

The owners telling FOX 21 that after owning the store for more than 50 years, it is time to shut down.

There’s no word on how many employees will be affected, but the Anderson Furniture Store in Virginia will stay open.

In terms of the future of the Lincoln Park spot, the owner wants to sell the two story building to be converted to a shop or restaurant on the first floor, and office space on the top floor.

Anderson will be the second furniture store to close after Robert’s Furniture which will potentially be converted into a new 75 unit apartment building.