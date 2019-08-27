Anderson Furniture To Close In Lincoln Park

The Store Has Been Open For More than 100 Years

DULUTH, Minn.- Another longtime furniture store in Lincoln Park has announced it’s closing.

Anderson Furniture will close its doors in the next couple of months after more than 100 years in business, according to a store employee.

There’s no word on how many employees will be affected.

The Anderson Furniture store in Virginia will stay open.

In terms of the future of the Lincoln Park spot, the owner wants to sell the two-story building with the hope of it being converted into a shop or restaurant on the first floor and office space on the top floor.

Anderson Furniture will be the second furniture store to close over the years in Lincoln Park after Robert’s Furniture, which has a developer looking to potentially build a new 75 unit apartment building in its place.