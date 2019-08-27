Construction Zone Flagger Struck by Car, Sustains Serious Injuries

ASHLAND, Wis. – A 43-year-old woman suffered suspected serious injuries Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle at a construction site.

According to the Ashland Police Department, Vickie Williams, of Odanah, was working as a construction zone flagger at a construction site on Highway 112 when a driver passed a line of stopped cars and struck Williams with his vehicle.

The driver was a 77-year-old man from Mason. Authorities say the man stopped his vehicle after striking Williams and was fully cooperative with law enforcement.

The driver was detained, interviewed and released.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the accident remains under investigation. When the investigation is complete it will be reviewed for potential charges to the suspect.