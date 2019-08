Four Injured in Skyline Car Crash

Driver Impairment was not a Factor

1/3 (courtesy: Duluth Police Department)

2/3 (courtesy: Duluth Police Department)

3/3 (courtesy: Duluth Police Department)

DULUTH, Minn. – Four people were injured Monday night during a single vehicle crash in the Enger Park neighborhood.

Authorities say the vehicle, driven by a 19-year-old male, left the road in the 1400 Block of West Skyline Boulevard around 9:38 p.m.

The driver and three adult passengers suffered minor injuries.

Police say the driver was not impaired, but was cited for speed and careless driving.