Local Restaurants Host Fantasy Football Drafts

DULUTH, MN – Like the NFL, fantasy football managers conduct drafts for their players.

If you want to do that in style, Buffalo Wild Wings has special packages available, including a big draft board and all you can drink pepsi for your draft party.

There’s even a special give away for you and your friends to see next years NFL draft in Las Vegas.

Buffalo Wild Wings Managers say, it’s the place to be.

“Everybody that’s here is part of that atmosphere. So, we really pride ourselves on being that place that it’s as close to that game day atmosphere in the stadium as you can get without being in the stadium,” Buffalo Wild Wings General Manager, Chad Baker says.

If you still want to draft, you’ve got time. Football season kicks off next Thursday.