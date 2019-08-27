Major Grant Will Help Fix Area Bridges

DULUTH, MN – Congressman Pete Stauber announced today that Saint Louis County will receive $10,252,000 from the Department of Transportation towards bridge repairs.

There are more than six-hundred bridges in Saint Louis County.

The grant would allow the public works team to accelerate their plan for bridge maintenance.

An additional fifteen or more bridges with weight restrictions could be replaced.

Funding for the grant will be matched by local transportation sales tax funds.