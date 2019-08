Prep Volleyball: Bulldogs, Greyhounds, Eskomos, Raiders Open Season with Wins

The opening week of high school volleyball was filled with action.

CARLTON, Minn. – Taylor Nelson finished with 16 kills as the Carlton volleyball team opened their season with a win at home against Deer River 3-0 Tuesday night.

In other volleyball action, Duluth East got the road sweep over Cloquet 3-0, Esko knocked off Hermantown at home 3-1 and Greenway rolled past Duluth Denfeld 3-0.